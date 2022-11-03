Indore: No relief from vector-borne diseases, 10 more fall prey

Representative Photo |

No relief is in sight for the city’s residents from the deadly vector-borne disease which is spreading its tentacles across the city. As many as 10 more people have tested positive with which the total number of patients affected has reached 144, so far. Moreover, 26 cases were found in the past three days. Out of 10 patients, seven are male and three female, including a child.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 144 patients have tested positive, so far, including 87 males and 57 females. As many as 18 patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients found. Fortunately, out of 18 active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

Patients detected in city’s western parts

While the number of patients is increasing in private hospitals, no active patient is getting treatment in any hospital according to the records of the health department. The officials claimed that other patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalization, while many were discharged healthily.

Meanwhile, officials also said that cases were found at Gumasta Nagar, Sudama, Nagar, Pragati Nagar, and other areas cases in Bhanwarkuan and the nearby areas are also increasing.

Patients who tested positive on Wednesday:

Age of patient Male/Female Area of residence

30 years male Nandbagh Colony

23 years female Malviya Nagar

37 years female Indore

43 years male Indore

19 years male Sudama Nagar

28 years female Gumasta Nagar

13 years male Durga Colony, Morena

62 years male Gumasta Nagar

17 years male Umaria, Mhow

27 years male Pragati Nagar

