e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: No relief from vector-borne diseases, 10 more fall prey

Indore: No relief from vector-borne diseases, 10 more fall prey

Total number of dengue cases 144, including 26 cases found in three days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

No relief is in sight for the city’s residents from the deadly vector-borne disease which is spreading its tentacles across the city. As many as 10 more people have tested positive with which the total number of patients affected has reached 144, so far. Moreover, 26 cases were found in the past three days. Out of 10 patients, seven are male and three female, including a child.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 144 patients have tested positive, so far, including 87 males and 57 females. As many as 18 patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients found. Fortunately, out of 18 active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

Patients detected in city’s western parts

While the number of patients is increasing in private hospitals, no active patient is getting treatment in any hospital according to the records of the health department. The officials claimed that other patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalization, while many were discharged healthily.

Meanwhile, officials also said that cases were found at Gumasta Nagar, Sudama, Nagar, Pragati Nagar, and other areas cases in Bhanwarkuan and the nearby areas are also increasing.

Patients who tested positive on Wednesday:

Age of patient               Male/Female                             Area of residence

30 years                                    male                                         Nandbagh Colony

23 years                        female                                      Malviya Nagar

37 years                        female                                      Indore      

43 years                        male                                         Indore

19 years                        male                                         Sudama Nagar

28 years                        female                                      Gumasta Nagar

13 years                        male                                         Durga Colony, Morena

62 years                        male                                         Gumasta Nagar

17 years                        male                                         Umaria, Mhow

27 years                        male                                         Pragati Nagar

Read Also
Indore: Woman interior designer linked to chit fund hangs herself at home
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: No relief from vector-borne diseases, 10 more fall prey

Indore: No relief from vector-borne diseases, 10 more fall prey

Indore: Road from Collectorate Square to Mhow Naka Square named 'Ladli Laxmi Path’

Indore: Road from Collectorate Square to Mhow Naka Square named 'Ladli Laxmi Path’

Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works

Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works

Ujjain: Develop new transport city says Ujjain Development Authority CEO

Ujjain: Develop new transport city says Ujjain Development Authority CEO

Ujjain: Lecture on sister Nivedita’s thoughts held

Ujjain: Lecture on sister Nivedita’s thoughts held