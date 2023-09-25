 Indore: No Relief From Vector Borne Diseases
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: No Relief From Vector Borne Diseases

Indore: No Relief From Vector Borne Diseases

Six more dengue cases found, total 166

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): here is no relief from the increasing cases of vector-borne diseases as six new cases of dengue were found on Sunday. With this, as many as 42 dengue cases were found in last 10 days which increased the total number of cases to 166, so far.

Moreover, the deadly disease is spreading its tentacles across the city as the health department officials are getting cases from all areas. All the six patients found positive are male including a six-year-old boy.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 166 patients have tested positive, so far, including 100 men and 66 women. As many as 10 patients are undergoing treatment. “We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people.

We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of 10 active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said. He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive. The officials claimed that most of the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.

Read Also
Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested