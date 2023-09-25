Indore: No Relief From Vector Borne Diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): here is no relief from the increasing cases of vector-borne diseases as six new cases of dengue were found on Sunday. With this, as many as 42 dengue cases were found in last 10 days which increased the total number of cases to 166, so far.

Moreover, the deadly disease is spreading its tentacles across the city as the health department officials are getting cases from all areas. All the six patients found positive are male including a six-year-old boy.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 166 patients have tested positive, so far, including 100 men and 66 women. As many as 10 patients are undergoing treatment. “We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people.

We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of 10 active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said. He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive. The officials claimed that most of the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.