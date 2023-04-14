Indore: No relief from rising temperature, nights too turn hot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief from the rising temperature in the city on Thursday as the day temperature remained above 38 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials forecast no relief for people and said that the temperature would touch 40 degrees Celsius mark in a couple of days.

However, the clouds gave relief in the evening for a short period of time on Wednesday but the change in weather increased the night temperature above 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Indoreans are struggling to stay cool as the mercury is rising and coupled with hot winds is turning the day uncomfortable. To add to the woes of residents, night weather too has become unbearable as the temperature remained three degrees Celsius above normal.

“There is no chance of relief till April 15 and the temperature will rise more in the coming days. However, a new western disturbance will affect the weather conditions over western Himalayas on April 15 due to which drizzling and light showers are expected over the state on April 16-18 but it would not give any relief from the rising temperature,” India Meteorological Department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

He added that the temperature in the city area was comparatively high than in the Airport area, where the measurements are taken.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal.

First 10 days of April remained ‘cool’

The first 10 days of April remained cooler as compared to the temperature recorded in the last five years as the day temperature has not touched the 40 degrees Celsius mark even once.