Indore: No relief from increasing Covid cases

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The increasing cases of Covid-19 have become a reason of concern for health officials as 48 new cases have been reported in the last nine days.

As many as 92 samples were tested on Saturday out of which six samples were found positive. Similarly, seven new cases were found on Friday.

However, officials of the Health Department heaved a sigh of relief as five patients were discharged as well with which the number of active cases has increased to 46.

“All the patients found positive didn’t have major symptoms except fever, cough, and cold. All these patients are getting treatment in home isolation,” IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

Meanwhile, Health Department officials and medical college administration have prepared for a mock drill in which all the oxygen plants and equipment would be checked along with checking the availability of medicines and equipment.

The mock drill will be conducted across the nation on April 10 in which focus would be on the various parameters including availability of health facilities, bed capacities, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers including ASHAs, anganwadi workers, availability of ambulances, testing capacities, RT-PCR and RAT kits, and others.

“We have asked the associated hospitals to perform the mock drill and to update the status. We will monitor the drill and will take appropriate actions to improve the facilities,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, CMHO Dr BS Saitya too alerted the hospitals and health facilities to ensure conducting mock drills in all the hospitals and to run the PSA units on Monday.