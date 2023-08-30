 Indore: No Relief From Dengue, 10 New Cases Found, Total 84
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: No Relief From Dengue, 10 New Cases Found, Total 84

Indore: No Relief From Dengue, 10 New Cases Found, Total 84

40 men and 44 women fall prey to the disease

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of vector-borne diseases as 10 new cases of dengue were found in the last two days.

Moreover, the deadly disease is spreading its tentacles across the city as the health department officials are getting cases from all areas.

As many as 10 people have tested positive in two days with a total of 42 cases testing positive in this month which is half of the total cases found during this year.

Out of the 10 cases found in the past two days, three are males, one is a female, including a child.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 84 patients have tested positive, so far, including 40 men and 44 women. As many as seven patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of seven active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive.

The officials claimed that most of the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.

Read Also
Indore: Food Safety Officers Crackdown On Sweet Shops, Milk Parlours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mhow News Diary: 18 Out Of 32 Colonies Of Pithampur Legalised

Mhow News Diary: 18 Out Of 32 Colonies Of Pithampur Legalised

Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Agri Produce Mandis To Remain Closed From Sept 4

Madhya Pradesh: Agri Produce Mandis To Remain Closed From Sept 4

Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet In Ujjain Govt School Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet In Ujjain Govt School Goes Viral