Indore: No Relief From Dengue, 10 New Cases Found, Total 84

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of vector-borne diseases as 10 new cases of dengue were found in the last two days.

Moreover, the deadly disease is spreading its tentacles across the city as the health department officials are getting cases from all areas.

As many as 10 people have tested positive in two days with a total of 42 cases testing positive in this month which is half of the total cases found during this year.

Out of the 10 cases found in the past two days, three are males, one is a female, including a child.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 84 patients have tested positive, so far, including 40 men and 44 women. As many as seven patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of seven active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive.

The officials claimed that most of the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.

