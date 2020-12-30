Indore: No relief from biting cold, cold spell for second consecutive day

Indore: Wednesday was wrapped in chill and there was no respite from cold conditions for the residents as the city witnessed ‘Severe Cold Day’ consecutively for the second day.

Citizens reeled under cold waves as the winds came in with speed ranging between 18 and 20 km per hour while the skies too remained overcast.

The maximum temperature remained seven degrees Celsius below the normal temperature while the night temperature was also one degree Celsius below normal.

The Meteorological department claimed that the condition would remain the same while the night temperature may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather.

On Wednesday morning, denizens woke up to a misty and chilly morning, and cold waves blowing throughout the day affected the daily routine of people. Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees Celsius below the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below the normal.

Due to chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in the morning and evening.

The Met officials said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions isolated to some pockets very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and abatement of Cold Wave conditions from these regions thereafter.

“Change in weather conditions is due to western disturbance which hit the Himalayan region. Temperatures will fall and fog will be back as soon as the western disturbance fizzles out,” officials said.

Meanwhile, nomads took respite in the night shelters run by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which also planned for bonfires at many places in the city.