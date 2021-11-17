Indore: No relief from air pollution since Diwali, Air Quality Index above 300 on Tuesday as well

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unperturbed by the fact that air pollution level of the city had reached ‘Very Poor’ on the night of Diwali, citizens added to the deteriorating pollution level of the city on ‘Chhoti Diwali’ i.e. Dev Prabodhini Gyaras on November 15.

City air quality index, which reached over 319 on Diwali, remained over 220 on Chhoti Diwali too, thanks to firecrackers burnt by citizens on both days.

Moreover, the level of pollution again increased to Very Poor level on November 16 as it was recorded as 307 in Chhoti Gwaltoli area by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

As per the data shown by MPPCB on its Envalert app, the city's pollution level hasn't improved post-Diwali as the AQI remained over 200 for seven of the last 10 days.

The level of PM10 and PM2.5 also remained at a Poor Level due to many people facing breathing issues in the city. The level of pollution remained three times higher than the normal day while it was almost double compared to last year’s level on Diwali and the same situation was seen on Chhoti Diwali.

Meanwhile, city officials too raise a hue and cry over the stubble burning by farmers and firecrackers as the reason for increasing pollution but glossed over their own inadequate efforts in controlling pollution.

“Yes, air pollution has been increasing in the city due to stubble burning by farmers and due to firecrackers burst by people on Diwali and till Dev Prabodhini Gyaras,” Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board RK Gupta said.

He added that the department is taking all necessary action to put a check on air pollution along with the civic body and administration.

Visibility drops to 1 km

Due to increased air pollution in city on November 15, the visibility also dropped to 1 km which is about 8 kms on normal days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:22 AM IST