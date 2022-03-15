Indore: No power in UTD campus of DAVV for last 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Academic activities are at a standstill on UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) as it is facing blackout for more than 24 hours due to some technical snag.

“We are under darkness since Monday morning. We are being told that the electricity supply would be resumed within an hour. More than 20 hours have passed for the DAVV administration to repeat the phrase but the power supply has not been resumed till 11 am on Tuesday,” a head of a teaching department said on condition of anonymity.

He stated that academic activities could not be held on UTD campus due to blackout.

Classrooms, libraries, labs are shut and computers are down as there is no power on UTD campus.

DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma said that some technical snag caused blackouts on the UTD campus.

“Work is in progress to restore the supply of electricity on UTD campus. In fact, the supply has been resumed in some departments. Within 30 to 40 minutes, the supply will resume in all the teaching departments,” he added.

