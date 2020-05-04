Indore: No power cut for maintenance works after 10.30 am

Indore: While electricity shutdowns for maintenance works have already started in the city for monsoon, Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company stated that it would not subject citizens to power cuts during the afternoons.

“The shutdowns for maintenance work will take place in the mornings. There won’t be any scheduled power cut after 10.30 am,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Nawarl.

He gave this instruction on Monday during a video conference, which was attended by engineers of all 15 districts in Indore and Ujjain divisions under West Discom.

Narwal said that maintenance is also very important ahead of the monsoon for uninterrupted supply during rainy days.

“But we don’t want people to face power cuts during afternoon hours. So it has been decided that all power cuts for maintenance work will take place in the mornings when it is relatively cooler,” he said.

He directed engineers to give prior information about shutdown to consumers of their feeders through SMS, company vehicles, WhatsApp group, newspapers etc.

Narwal told the engineers that while it is compulsory for them to take the permission of district admission for maintenance works in localities declared as containment areas for Covid-19 cases, approval of district administration is a must for carrying out works outside the containment areas as well.

Narwal said that he had written a letter to all district collectors asking them to give permission for electricity maintenance works to Discom engineers.

The MD said that month of May could see storms and rains on occasions which could disrupt supply. Complaints should be addressed without any delay.

City demand reaches 345 MW

Despite the lockdown over COVID-19, the electricity demand in Indore city is continuously increasing. City superintending engineer Ashok Sharma said that the maximum demand in the city was recorded at 345 megawatts on Monday. The demand was 245 MW ahead of lockdown per day, which rose to 265 MW on April 5, 280 MW on April 15, 290 MW on April 25, and 325 MW on April 30.

Discom restores connection for 700 labour families

Showing a big heart, West Disocm restored electric connection to 700 labour families who were living without power during the scorching summer.

There was no power at the residential premises at Steel Tubes of India and Spintex Company on Indore-Pithampur Road, after the connections to both the industries were cut off. A temporary connection has been given on the basis of humanitarian ground to them.