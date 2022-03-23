Indore: No polluting vehicles to be allowed to ply in Siyaganj area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No polluting vehicles will be allowed to ply in the Siyaganj area as the district collector has asked Pollution Control Board and transport officials to launch a drive against vehicles to check their PUC certificates.

“Give a time limit of 10 days to polluting vehicles to get their PUC certificates and cancel their registrations if they fail to get the PUC certificates even after 10 days. Launch a drive against polluting vehicles across the city and act against vehicles that don’t have PUC certificates,” collector Manish Singh directed the officials during a meeting of the district-level action plan implementation committee on Wednesday.

Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal, Singh also asked the officials to check the PUC centres across the city and to lodge criminal cases against centre operators if they find any anomalies in their operations.

The collector asked the officials to direct the oil companies to start the PUC centres at every petrol pump within a month, or else action will be taken against them. He also reiterated the ban on burning stubble after harvesting.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:08 PM IST