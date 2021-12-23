e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

Indore: No passes needed to visit church for Christmas

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar announced that they will not be providing any passes for entry into Church for Christmas celebrations.

“We have not made any arrangements for passes on Christmas, but we appeal to non-Christians not to come to church to attend the celebrations,” Sharman Francis from the church said. He added that Christians will not need passes for entry.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:33 PM IST
