Indore: No passes needed to visit church for Christmas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar announced that they will not be providing any passes for entry into Church for Christmas celebrations.

“We have not made any arrangements for passes on Christmas, but we appeal to non-Christians not to come to church to attend the celebrations,” Sharman Francis from the church said. He added that Christians will not need passes for entry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:33 PM IST