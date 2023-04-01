Indore: No one to rein in untamed local officers, cry kin of deceased

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holding the alleged dilly-dallying by local officials in taking timely action as the main reason for the tragedy, the kin of the deceased said there was no one to rein in the untamed officers in the state.

The bereaved kith and kin of the deceased, who had gathered at the Kachh Patidar Samaj Dharamshala on Friday, vent their ire and expressed their frustration over the delay in calling the NDRF and Army to carry out rescue operation.

“Why were the Army and NDRF personnel not called earlier? They were called in only to fish out the bodies,” relatives of the deceased asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when he along with home minister Narottam Mishra went to console the bereaved people.

Some even shouted slogans of ‘Murdabad’ and ‘Hai Hai’ as the CM returned towards his carcade.