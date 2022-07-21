Indore: ‘No one should be deprived of the corona booster dose’

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has given instructions that effective implementation of the ‘Maha Abhiyan’ should be ensured by administering the booster dose of Covid vaccination in the division. No one should be deprived of the booster dose, he said.

Sharma gave the instructions at the divisional-level collectors' conference here on Thursday. The conference was held through video-conferencing. On this occasion, collector Manish Singh joined from the NIC V-C room and collectors and other officers from other districts also participated in the video-conferencing. Additional commissioner Rajni Singh, joint commissioner Sapna Shivale and officers of other related departments were present with Sharma. He said that, according to the guidelines issued by the state government, a major campaign was on to administer the booster dose in the division too. Under the drive, free booster doses are being administered to eligible people.

Sharma also directed that all people above 18 years of age, besides children between 15 and 18 years of age and 12 and 14 years of age should be vaccinated. An adequate number of vaccines is available in the division.

Read Also Water Woes: Krishnapura Chhatri of Indore damaged by rain