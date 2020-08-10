Indore: No notification issued to stop Indore-Pune Express

Indore: As per the Railway department, no notification has been issued regarding the route of Indore Pune Express and its function between Indore and Dadar.

Giving this information, a Divisional Railway spokesperson said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, all the regular mail/express and passenger trains are currently closed. As per reports, the route of Indore Pune Express will be closed and will continue till Dadar.

As per Railways, more and more trains can be operated from important stations. Due to the huge congestion of trains at Pune station, an initial preparation is being made to extend some trains beyond Pune to Daund so that more trains can be operated from Pune station. In this context, the initial process of extending the Indore Pune Express to Daund station is being worked out for which internal correspondence is being done by the Railway Board with the Divisions and Headquarters.