Indore: No negative marking in DET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday cleared that there won’t be any negative marking in the doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022.

“Each question carries one mark. There is no negative marking. Each correct answer will be awarded one mark and zero mark will be awarded for wrong/blank answer,” read the general instructions issued by DAVV for DET-2022.

The exam will commence from 11.30 am on April 19.

Candidate will have to report to the allotted examination centre by 11.00 am on the day of the exam. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam if he/she reports after 12:00 noon.

Along with the admit card, the candidate should carry his/her original photo ID proof on the day of exam.

Mobile phones, programmable calculators, smart watch and other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall. However, scientific calculators are allowed in engineering/science subjects and simple calculators are allowed in other subjects.

100 mark question paper

The question paper will carry 100 objective types of question bearing one mark each. Answers are to be given in the OMR response sheet only, and not in the question booklet. Rough work is to be done on the blank pages provided at the end of the question booklet/ empty spaces but not on any other paper or on the OMR response sheet. Use of only blue/black ball point pen is allowed to fill up the bubble in the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

After the examination, the candidate can retain the question booklet for his/her record.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:12 AM IST