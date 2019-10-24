Indore: No need for two civic bodies in Indore: Kailash

Indore: Amid demands of dividing Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) into two parts under the same criteria used for bifurcating Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he does not think that Indore wants to have two civic bodies.

“Just because the state’s capital is doing something does not mean that it should be followed in Indore also. I don’t think Indore requires two civic bodies,” he told reporters here on Monday.

Over assembly election results in Maharashtra and Haryana, Vijayvargiya said that the election management of BJP in Haryana was not good. “It is because of poor management, BJP could not form majority on its own,” he added.

He stated that people of Maharashtra have once again shown their faith in BJP-Shiv Sena combo and that is why they have retained the power.

Over BJP’s defeat in Jhabua Assembly poll, Vijayvargiya stated that traditionally Jhabua has been bastion of Congress so defeat of BJP candidate from there is no surprise for him.

“We tried to put up a good fight in Jhabua but failed,” he added.