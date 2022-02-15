​Indore: No NAAC grade as yet? Registrations begin for provisional accreditation

Indore

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has opened online registration window for colleges willing to obtain provisional accreditation.

The window will remain open till 12 noon on February 24.

Realising that the target of having all higher education institutions under its accreditation cover by 2022 impossible to achieve, NAAC has come up with a scheme to allure colleges shying away from getting their standards assessed and obtain accreditation.

The national agency, which is a statutory body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has offered to grant provisional accreditation to colleges that have not secured accreditation from it so far.

Any college offering regular programmes of higher education at undergraduate and above levels is eligible to apply for provisional accreditation provided such colleges must have completed at least one academic year (from student admission to announcement of results).

The validation of provisional accreditation for college (PAC) will be valid for only two years.

Union Ministry of Education, previously known as Ministry of Human Resource Development, in 2013 had announced that it would be necessary for all university and colleges to obtain accreditation from NAAC by 2022.

There are more than 1200 universities and around 45,000 colleges in the country. Of them currently, merely 356 universities and close to 2000 colleges are accredited by NAAC.

After seeing no scope of achieving the target even in the next two decades as most institutions are reluctant to get their standards assessed by any external agency, NAAC has come up with PAC scheme.

NAAC cleared that colleges cannot opt for PAC for more than two consecutive times and that it will not be associated to any cycles of accreditations.

Lately, higher education minister Mohan Yadav had signaled at making provisional accreditation mandatory for all the institutes in the state which had not obtained accreditation from NAAC so far.

DAVV rector Ashok Sharma said that colleges unwilling to go for “graded accreditation” have a good chance of getting provisional accreditation from NAAC. They should not miss this opportunity, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:50 AM IST