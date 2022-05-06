Indore: No music in pubs after 10:30 pm, no entry if you are below 21 yrs!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the clash between two groups at the Four More Shots pub in the Tukoganj area, the police called a meeting of pub and bar owners of the city on Friday and strictly instructed them that bars should be closed in time. They also instructed bar and pub owners to stop the music sharp at 10.30 every night.

On the instructions of senior officials, additional DCP Rajesh Vyas and other officials called a meeting of pub and bar owners in the Vijay Nagar and Khajrana areas. The officials instructed the pub owners to arrange for sufficient security at their pubs to avoid group clashes such as the one at the pub in Tukoganj. Liquor should also not be served after 11.30 pm and the pubs should close sharp at 12 midnight. If any establishment is found open after the prescribed time, the police will take action against the pub owner concerned.

The pub and bar owners agreed to abide by the instructions.

The permissible age for drinking alcohol is 21

Vyas said the pub owners were strictly instructed not to give entry to persons below 21 years of age. He said the permissible age for drinking alcohol was 21, so entry of persons below that age into pubs would be banned. The police will also take the help of the excise department in the matter. The situation will be monitored by the police from time to time. The pub owners will have to put up a notice regarding the rules.

WhatsApp group of pubs to be created

Twenty-two pub and bar owners were present at the meeting. They were informed that the police would create a WhatsApp group of these pub owners. In this group, the pub owners will have to post the photos and videos of their closing time. They should also send pictures after turning off the music at every pub. The monitoring of this WhatsApp group will be done by the police station-in-charge concerned. The police can conduct a surprise check at any time. If any irregularities are found, the police will take immediate action. The pub owners were also instructed to give a list of their staff for police verification.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:54 PM IST