Indore: No DET In Last 16 Months, Entrance Exam Unlikely Before Mid-Sept

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Waiting and continue waiting’ is the only thing the candidates wishing to pursue PhD programmes from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have been doing for the past several months.

Nearly 16 months have passed since the last doctoral entrance test took place in April last year, even though the rule is for two exams in one academic session.

After the April DET last year, the university announced plans to hold the next entrance exam in December 2022. More than seven months have passed since the prescribed deadline, but the university could not hold the DET, as yet.

After missing out on the December-2022 deadline, the university announced in April plans to participate in the maiden common university entrance test for PhD. The National Testing Agency in June refused to hold CUET for PhD aspirants, leaving the university with no other option but to hold the entrance exam on its own.

But, alleged malpractice in DET in Vikram University and subsequent FIR by Lokayukta police against some teachers and officers sent DAVV into a tizzy and it decided to give contract for holding PhD entrance exam to MPOnline. The MPOnline has reportedly quoted about Rs 700 per candidate for holding DET. “In principle, we have agreed that MPOnline is going to conduct DET on behalf of DAVV. The agency has quoted an amount for holding DET.

The quotation will be kept before the financial committee and subsequently in executive council. After EC’s approval, the exam will be conducted,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

The EC meeting is unlikely this month. “If the EC meeting takes place in the first week of August, then also registrations for PhD entrance exam are not likely to start before August 10. The students will have to be provided with at least 30 days to apply for DET. So, DET is unlikely before September.

460 vacant seats with 184 guides

Around 460 seats in 32 PhD programmes are vacant with 180 supervisors registered with DAVV. Lately, the university had released the list of supervisors. The maximum number of seats, to be precise, 133, is vacant in the commerce discipline followed by 73 in management and 39 in physics discipline. Last year, DAVV conducted PhD exams in 42 subjects. This year, applications will be invited for 32 subjects only.

