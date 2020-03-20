Indore: No bus services on 22 March

Indore: To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and avoiding over-crowding of public buses, two i-buses plied in queue in BRTS corridor on Friday. Further, the same arrangements will be made for city buses and other public buses as instructed by Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi in a meeting on Friday.

It was also decided that on Sunday, March 22, the operation of city buses and i-buses will be completely stopped.

“We will not leave any loop hole, and do our best to contain the spread of Corona virus in Indore. Although, there may be some inconveniences to the general public, it is necessary to do so in the larger interest of public,” Tripathi said.

Collector Lokesh Jatav instructed AiCTSL CEO Sandeep Soni to increase the frequency of buses to prevent more ridership in the bus. It was also decided to reduce the operation of city bus and i bus by one hour from the scheduled time.

Tripathi instructed sanitization of public transport buses frequently. Public places like Nehru Stadium, Malhar Ashram have also been directed to remain strictly closed.

Further, it has been instructed that any group activity like Zumba should be stopped under the present circumstances.

At the meeting, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Singh informed that soon messages will be given to stop the spread of corona in garbage trains.

Tripathi directed the Health Department that health camps in which large numbers of patients are checked in government and private hospitals should be postponed for the time being.

He asked the Health Department to ensure arrangements for screening and health testing of passengers in trains coming from other states in Indore.

In the meeting, instructions were also given to ensure arrangements in the call centres running in Indore. In the meeting, instructions were also given to make alternative arrangements to control the crowd in Sabzi Mandi.