Indore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi

Choitraam Mandi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, no brokerage would be charged from farmers selling fruits, vegetables and flowers in the Devi Ahilyabai Fruits and Vegetable Mandi at Choithram.

Mandi secretary Naresh Kumar Parmar informed here on Saturday that following instructions by collector Ilayaraja T a meeting of fruits, flowers and green vegetables traders was organised at the mandi and they agreed not to charge brokerage from farmers.

The move comes after a memorandum was given to the collector by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Mandi campus in-charge Dharmendra Singh Tomar and several traders were also present at the meeting.