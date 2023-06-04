 Indore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi

Indore: No brokerage from farmers in Choithram Mandi

The move comes after a memorandum was given to the collector by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Mandi campus in-charge Dharmendra Singh Tomar and several traders were also present at the meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Choitraam Mandi

 Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, no brokerage would be charged from farmers selling fruits, vegetables and flowers in the Devi Ahilyabai Fruits and Vegetable Mandi at Choithram.

Mandi secretary Naresh Kumar Parmar informed here on Saturday that following instructions by collector Ilayaraja T a meeting of fruits, flowers and green vegetables traders was organised at the mandi and they agreed not to charge brokerage from farmers.

Read Also
Indore: Cyclothon on World Cycle Day
article-image

The move comes after a memorandum was given to the collector by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Mandi campus in-charge Dharmendra Singh Tomar and several traders were also present at the meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up man for refusing to give money in Chhatarpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rains, hail shower ﻿leave people surprised

Indore: Rains, hail shower ﻿leave people surprised

WCD detects 1173 malnourished kids, Department to implement IMAM

WCD detects 1173 malnourished kids, Department to implement IMAM

Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

Indore: Success is a subjective concept that evolves over time, says IIM Director

Timely redress of applications seeking correction in GST registration details needed-Tax...

Timely redress of applications seeking correction in GST registration details needed-Tax...

8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP's Dhar

8 passengers of Hyderabad-bound bus injured after truck hits it in MP's Dhar