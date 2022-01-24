Indore: ​No booster dose, no salary for govt staff​: Collector ​



Indore



Government employees who have not taken the booster dose so far won't get their salaries, said collector Manish Singh on Monday.

"Salaries of such employees won't be credited to their accounts," Singh said, toughening his stand against such people. He also told school principals that action would be taken against them if students of age group 15-17 years in their school remained unvaccinated.

Collector Singh directed all frontline and healthcare workers of the district, who are now eligible for the third dose (booster dose) to get it at the earliest

He was reviewing the progress of vaccination work in the district in the Time Limit (TL) meeting held at the collector's office here on Monday.

He took details of the vaccination of employees department-wise and gave strict instructions to get it completed as quickly as possible. He said salaries of doctors and nursing staff who have not applied for the booster dose, even though they have become eligible, should be withheld. The collector said that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent getting Covid infection.

Chief executive officer of District Panchayat Himanshu Chandra, additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma and other officers were present in the meeting.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:28 PM IST