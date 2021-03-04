Indore No 1, Bhopal 3rd in Municipal Performance Index-2020

Indore: Indore, the cleanest city of the country, emerged as the best city with million plus population, in government's Municipal Performance Index-2020, rankings of which were announced by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday. However, it slipped one position from 8th rank to 9th rank in Ease of Living Index-2020. The state's capital, Bhopal stood third in municipal index and 19th in livability index. Besides, Gwalior and Jabalpur were ranked 34th and 43th in municipal index and 31st and 43th in livability index respectively.

Unlike the first ease of living index in 2018, the ministry has divided 111 cities in two categories viz million-plus cities and cities with population less than one million. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri releasedthe rankings in an online event on Thursday.

On the basis of its work, especially done on cleanliness front, Indore was ranked best performer in municipal works. Congratulating Indore for its success, Puri reiterated the incident wherein a Japanese minister came to Indore and failed to find dirt anywhere. "Someone asked me how a city gets first rank in cleanliness. If the state's chief minister, the city mayor,commissioner,public representatives and good people are well informed and good that city clinches first rank," he added. The municipal performance index was based on five parameters viz services, planning, technology, governance and finance. The city got first position in finance and technology, second in service and governance and fourth position in planning. However, the overall score of 68.60 made it number one in the country. "Our ranking is based on our good works on projects like AMRUT, River Rejuvenation, PM AwasYojna and Smart City works and public service delivery. It is also hinged on how our financial sustainability model. Our efforts will be to retain our cleanest city rank this year as well," said Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.