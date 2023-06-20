Indore: NMC Slashes Microbiology Weightage To Half

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the slashing of theory and practical exam marks of microbiology subject to half in MBBS curriculum, Association of Medical Microbiologist-Madhya Pradesh (AMM-MP) has dashed a letter to the Prime Minister, secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and to National Medical Commission to review the decision.

Dr Shashi Gandhi, president of the Association of Medical Microbiologist-MP, said that it is shocking not only for microbiologists but for the whole medical fraternity as the NMC has slashed the university exam practical marks to 50 from 100 and the theoretical marks to 100 from 200.

“The decision of NMC would affect the interest of students opting for microbiology as the major subject even when it is one of the most important elements in diagnoses and treatment of the patient.

Microbiology subject is a major stream and assessment of students requires examination of all fields viz bacteriology, virology, mycology, mycobacteriology, parasitology, immunology, serology, and infection control practices. It is not possible to assess through a single examination paper. Therefore, it would be beneficial for the students if the subject carries weightage of 200 marks for theory and 100 marks for practical,” Dr Gandhi said.

She added that the subject plays an important role in preventing infection in the community while vaccine preparation is part of microbiological study and the world had seen its impact during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Through the letter to NMC, I requested them to revert the decision. If microbiology loses its importance, everyone will have to suffer its consequences,” the association’s president said.

