Indore: Nine Smart Classes Set-Up In Jijabai Govt College

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh virtually inaugurated nine newly constructed smart classes set up in Mata Jijabai Government College at the cost of more than Rs 3.5 cr.

On this occasion, the programme organised in the college was presided over by MLA Malini Gaur. On this occasion, chairman of Public Participation Committee of the college Awadhesh Yadav and committee member Sanjay Jarolia were also present. The principal of the college welcomed all the members. Gratitude was expressed to the chief minister in the programme. With the construction of the building, the girl students of the college will get various facilities.

Considering the number of girl students, MLA Malini Gaur announced that an auditorium would be built in the college. The programme was conducted by Dr Sushma Sharma.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)