Indore: Nine-day Novena starts

Indore

Catholic Churches in the city hoisted the flag of Mother Mary to mark the beginning of Novena on Monday evening.

“On 30.08.2021 at 6.15 pm the flag of Mother Mary was hoisted by the Catholic Church and with this the Novena (Nine Rosary Prayers) began,” BA Alvares, media coordinator, said.

He added that the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be celebrated on September 8, 2021.

The flag was hoisted in all Catholic churches of Indore including Red Church Indore. “After flag hoisting, community members will be participating in Novena devotional prayers every evening for the next nine days at 6:30 pm in honour of Mother Mary,” Alvares said.

In St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar, a rosary was chanted in the beginning, followed by the unfurling of the flag. Chief priest Father Singh Riar, SVD, parish priest Father Thomas Rajmanikam and assistant parish priest Father Naveen led the prayers and the event.

Riar said, “Mother Mary is the mother of all Christian families. Mother loves us all equally.” Further, he led the prayers for the good health of all and the end of the pandemic.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:54 PM IST