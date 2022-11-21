e-Paper Get App
Indore: Nikhil Mahajan of MP holds RR Laxman

Nikhil Mahajan of Madhya Pradesh held Grand Master RR Laxman to a draw.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 03:03 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Dr Ajitkumar Singh Kashiwal and Sunita Singh Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament is being organized at Emerald Heights International School under the aegis of All Indore Chess Association and Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, there were ups and downs in the sixth and seventh round matches played  on Sunday.

In an exciting sixth round tie, Nikhil Mahajan of Madhya Pradesh held Grand Master RR Laxman to a draw. In the seventh round, lower rated player Sahil Dadwani proved  his skill by defeating senior player Sukhpal  Singh Kalsi and Madhavendra Pratap defeated Mukesh Mandloi.

article-image

