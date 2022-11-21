Indore: Nikhil Mahajan of MP holds RR Laxman

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Dr Ajitkumar Singh Kashiwal and Sunita Singh Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament is being organized at Emerald Heights International School under the aegis of All Indore Chess Association and Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, there were ups and downs in the sixth and seventh round matches played on Sunday.

In an exciting sixth round tie, Nikhil Mahajan of Madhya Pradesh held Grand Master RR Laxman to a draw. In the seventh round, lower rated player Sahil Dadwani proved his skill by defeating senior player Sukhpal Singh Kalsi and Madhavendra Pratap defeated Mukesh Mandloi.