Indore: NGOs, schools come together to build better classrooms

Indore: In an initiative to provide better classrooms in government schools, some NGOs and schools ​have ​take​n​ an initiative to construct and paint them. One such initiative is taken by Indore Round Table (IRT) - 242, where they plan to construct 4 such classrooms in Indore. IRT has constructed 10 classrooms in Indore and 7,000 classrooms in the country till date. Commemorating its 200th meeting, group members coordinated 2 organ donations, sponsored 20 cataract operation agreements and donated 200 blankets.

“Along with this, 2000 adult diapers were given to the hospital, 20,000 Braille papers to the blind ashram and 2 lakh funds were collected which would be used to build the school,” table chairman Siddharth Kulwal along with members Abhimanyu Narang, Ashish Badlani, Amit Gupta and Mohit Bhargava ​said. The meeting was chaired by round table international president DK Singh and national secretary Moria Philippe.