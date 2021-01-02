Indore: NGOs, schools come together to build better classrooms

Indore: In an initiative to provide better classrooms in government schools, some NGOs and schools have taken an initiative to construct and paint them. One such initiative is taken by Indore Round Table (IRT) - 242, where they plan to construct 4 such classrooms in Indore. IRT has constructed 10 classrooms in Indore and 7,000 classrooms in the country till date. Commemorating its 200th meeting, group members coordinated 2 organ donations, sponsored 20 cataract operation agreements and donated 200 blankets.
“Along with this, 2000 adult diapers were given to the hospital, 20,000 Braille papers to the blind ashram and 2 lakh funds were collected which would be used to build the school,” table chairman Siddharth Kulwal along with members Abhimanyu Narang, Ashish Badlani, Amit Gupta and Mohit Bhargava said. The meeting was chaired by round table international president DK Singh and national secretary Moria Philippe.
