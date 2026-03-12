Indore News: Youth Arrested For Molesting Women In Isolated Places | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested an MBA student, Kanahiya Patil, for allegedly harassing and attempting to molest women in isolated areas under the Rau police station limits, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused allegedly targeted women who were alone, passed obscene comments and attempted to molest them before fleeing the spot.

A woman had lodged a complaint on November 1, stating that an unidentified man riding a scooter misbehaved with her and made indecent remarks on CAT Road, which is considered a relatively isolated stretch.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations and also used technical inputs and informers to trace the accused.

On Tuesday, police received information that the suspected scooter rider had been seen again near CAT Road. Acting swiftly, a police team cordoned off the area and apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he used to harass women when he found them alone, police said.

The scooter allegedly used in the incidents has been seized, and further legal action is being taken as the investigation continues.