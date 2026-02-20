Indore News: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits Wheat Crop; MP Shankar Lalwani Conducts Field Inspection

Indore News: Unseasonal Rainfall Hits Wheat Crop |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rainfall accompanied by strong winds late last night has caused significant damage to standing wheat crops across several parts of Indore district.

Taking the situation seriously, MP Shankar Lalwani conducted a field inspection of the affected villages on Thursday morning.

During the visit, farmers reported that wheat, gram and other rabi crops were damaged by the rain and strong winds just before harvest, which is likely to adversely affect production. In many places, crops were flattened, causing significant losses.

MP Lalwani spoke to Collector Shivam Verma and urged him to immediately form a special survey team to conduct a scientific and transparent assessment of the damage across the affected areas. Subsequently, Collector Verma directed officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments to carry out a joint survey and submit a report at the earliest.

Necessary guidelines have also been issued to the concerned insurance companies to ensure prompt settlement of claims for farmers registered under the Prime Minister s Crop Insurance Scheme, facilitating timely disbursal of relief funds.

Lalwani said that efforts would be made at every level to ensure maximum assistance to every farmer family affected by the natural calamity, as per government norms. Providing prompt relief through coordination between the administration, public representatives and insurance companies remains the primary goal, he added.

The sudden weather change has particularly affected villages in Sanwer, Baloda, Takun, Potlod, Ratankhedi, Basandra, Naharkheda, and Depalpur tehsil, including Newri, Chatwada, Piploda Khurd, Baroda Path, Bainganda, Sagdod and Hatod. In Indore tehsil, crops in villages such as Nainod, Rinjhlai, JamudiHapsi, Kalmer and Rozdi have reportedly flattened due to heavy winds, raising fears of reduced yield.

Taking serious note of the situation, joint teams from the Agriculture and Revenue Departments rushed to the affected areas to assess the damage. Agriculture officials and village-level workers, including Ranjit Thakur, began on-ground inspections and initiated crop loss surveys. Officials interacted with farmers and assured them that a fair and transparent assessment would be conducted, and a detailed report would be submitted at the earliest.

Farmer leader Bablu Jadhav has urged the administration to expedite the survey process and provide compensation to eligible farmers under the Revenue Book Circular (RCB 6/4). He also demanded that insured farmers receive timely benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to mitigate their financial losses.

The district administration has assured that the government remains sensitive to farmers’ concerns and that relief and assistance will be provided on priority. Farmers have been requested to cooperate with survey teams and furnish necessary information promptly to ensure speedy compensation.