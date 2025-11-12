Indore News: Two Held For Duping Ahmedabad Bullion Trader Of ₹35 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for duping a bullion trader from Ahmedabad of gold worth Rs 35 lakh, police said on Wednesday. The accused had created a fake shop and ordered gold worth Rs 35 lakh from the bullion trader. To appear genuine, the accused even paid an advance of Rs 50,000.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Dishesh Agrawal said that Ramesh Kumar Kanchi, a salesman from Janeshwar Jewellers in Ahmedabad, came to the city to deliver 325 grams of gold ornaments to a shop named Swarnkar Jewellers in the Dwarkapuri area on November 8.

A man, who met them at the shop, promised to pay through RTGS. He took the gold and called the salesman to his bank to receive money through RTGS. When the salesman reached the bank, the accused was missing, and upon returning, he found the shop closed and the owner’s phone switched off.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and a team led by Dwarkapuri police station in charge Manish Mishra was constituted for the arrest of the accused. Based on CCTVs, bank records and technical evidence, police managed to identify and arrest two accused, Shashank Soni, a resident of Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) and Rahul Soni of Chhatarpur district.

Police said that the accused had previous experience in the jewellery trade. They had opened the fake shop in Dwarkapuri on a rented space and placed an order for the gold.