Indore News: Special Direct Train For Khatu Shyamji From Laxmibai Nagar; Train Will Operate Via Ringas , Ajmer And Chittorgarh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway administration has announced a special weekly train between Shri Ganganagar and Laxmibai Nagar railway station in the city. The train will operate via Ringas (Khatu Shyamji), Ajmer and Chittorgarh.

North Western Railway has taken a significant decision keeping in mind passenger convenience and the anticipated surge during the summer holidays. The special train will run from April 2 to July 10, a period considered important for devotees as well as tourism.

Train No. 04735 will run once a week on Thursdays from Shri Ganganagar to Laxmibai Nagar railway station. It will depart from Shri Ganganagar at 12.50 hours, reach Ringas railway station at 21.50 hours, facilitating darshan at Khatu Shyamji, and arrive at Laxmibai Nagar railway station at 09.55 hours on Friday.

Train No. 04736 will run from Laxmibai Nagar railway station every Friday at 01.55 hours for Shri Ganganagar. It will reach Ringas railway station at 01.55 hours on Saturday and arrive at Shri Ganganagar at 12.20 hours the same day.

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The train will halt at stations including Fatehabad, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Ajmer and Ringas. The scheduled halt at Ringas is expected to benefit devotees visiting Khatu Shyamji. The direct connectivity between the Malwa region and Rajasthan is also expected to ease travel for traders and students.