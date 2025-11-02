Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (SABVGACC) celebrated Madhya Pradesh foundation day with a special programme in the Abdul Kalam auditorium.

The event saw the presence of former MPPSC member Shobha Tai Paithankar and former professor Yogendranath Shukla as chief guests.

Dr Alka Jain shared family anecdotes of freedom fighters and recalled her ancestral connection to revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. Professor Shukla engaged the students with interesting facts about the state’s formation.

Shobha Tai Paithankar highlighted the invaluable contributions of Madhya Pradesh’s freedom fighters in the country’s struggle for independence.

Presiding over the programme, professor Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar spoke about the significance of state reorganisation and its impact on Madhya Pradesh’s identity and development.

A debate competition on the topic “Is a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh possible only through government efforts?” was also organised, encouraging students to voice their opinions on sustainable progress.

The event was conducted by professor Harish Mimroth, with guest introductions by Dr Padma Patel. Dr Sandhya Goyal and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.