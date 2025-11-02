 Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance

Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance

SABVGACC celebrated Madhya Pradesh foundation day with insights on history, self-reliance and the role of youth

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (SABVGACC) celebrated Madhya Pradesh foundation day with a special programme in the Abdul Kalam auditorium.

The event saw the presence of former MPPSC member Shobha Tai Paithankar and former professor Yogendranath Shukla as chief guests.

Dr Alka Jain shared family anecdotes of freedom fighters and recalled her ancestral connection to revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. Professor Shukla engaged the students with interesting facts about the state’s formation.

Read Also
VIDEO: ‘Have To Work On Land, Sky And Water,’ Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On...
article-image

Shobha Tai Paithankar highlighted the invaluable contributions of Madhya Pradesh’s freedom fighters in the country’s struggle for independence.

FPJ Shorts
'Centre's Responsibilty To Stop Infiltrators': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Govt On SIR
'Centre's Responsibilty To Stop Infiltrators': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Govt On SIR
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium
IND vs SA Women’s World Cup: Complete Guide For Catching Right Trains & Buses To Reach Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium
'Constitution And Its Values Should Be Respected': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Hits Out At BJP's Sambit Patra Over AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks
'Constitution And Its Values Should Be Respected': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Hits Out At BJP's Sambit Patra Over AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics

Presiding over the programme, professor Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar spoke about the significance of state reorganisation and its impact on Madhya Pradesh’s identity and development.

A debate competition on the topic “Is a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh possible only through government efforts?” was also organised, encouraging students to voice their opinions on sustainable progress.

The event was conducted by professor Harish Mimroth, with guest introductions by Dr Padma Patel. Dr Sandhya Goyal and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance

Indore News: SABVGACC Hosts Debate On State Self-Reliance

MP News: State's Way Forward As Industrial Growth Rate Pegged At 24%, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: State's Way Forward As Industrial Growth Rate Pegged At 24%, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including...

Madhya Pradesh November 2, 2025, Weather Updates: Rain to Continue in Several Districts Including...

Indore News: City Hosts ODOP Export Promotion Workshop

Indore News: City Hosts ODOP Export Promotion Workshop

MP News: Cancer Diagnosis Units In All State Medical Colleges Within 1 Year; Early Detection Key To...

MP News: Cancer Diagnosis Units In All State Medical Colleges Within 1 Year; Early Detection Key To...