 Indore News: Robbery Gone Wrong Leaves Woman Dead, Two Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Robbery Gone Wrong Leaves Woman Dead, Two Arrested

Indore News: Robbery Gone Wrong Leaves Woman Dead, Two Arrested

Robbery turned deadly in Indore as housekeeping worker Gayatri Dhiman (40) was killed in her Ganga Dham Colony home. Police arrested Amit Maurya and Sumit Maurya, who confessed to tying her hands and feet and stuffing a cloth in her mouth, causing suffocation. Cash and jewellery were stolen. A third accomplice, Amit Gadekar, remains at large.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Robbery Gone Wrong Leaves Woman Dead, Two Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with the blind murder of a woman at her place under the Banganga police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. The case, in which one more accused is still on the run, was cracked after an investigation revealed that the murder was committed with the intention of theft.

According to DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas, the incident came to light on January 23 when the body of Gayatri Dhiman (40) was found inside her house in Ganga Dham Colony under mysterious circumstances. She worked as a housekeeping staff member in a private company. Her hands and legs were tied and a cloth was stuffed into her mouth. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that she died due to smothering following which a case was registered under relevant section against the unidentified accused.

Later, a team led by Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar was constituted for the arrest of the accused. During the investigation, CCTVs from the colony and nearby areas were examined and the information was gathered from the local residents. Based on the evidence collected, the accused were identified as Amit Maurya and Sumit Maurya, both residents of Ganga Dham Colony.

Amit Gadekar, a resident of Veena Nagar aera of the city was also found to be involved in the crime and he was on-the-run till the filing of the report.  Police said that on the night of January 28, Amit and Sumit Maurya were intercepted while trying to flee in an auto-rickshaw on Super Corridor. They attempted to escape but met with an accident, sustaining injuries and were arrested.

FPJ Shorts
Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052 Crore
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052 Crore
Ajit Pawar’s 35-Year Political Journey Ends: A Stormy Career Marked By Power, Controversy, And Legacy
Ajit Pawar’s 35-Year Political Journey Ends: A Stormy Career Marked By Power, Controversy, And Legacy
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Read Also
MP News: Greed Behind The Counter—Employee Nabbed In ₹7 Lakh Mobile Theft In Jabalpur
article-image

During questioning, the arrested accused allegedly confessed that they had been keeping a watch on the woman’s daily routine for several days. They entered her house in the morning with the intention of committing theft, tied her hands and legs and stuffed cloth into her mouth, which led to her death due to suffocation. Cash and jewellery were also stolen from the house. Search is on for their accomplice and further investigation in the case is underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Farmers’ Union Alleges Corruption At Choithram Mandi, Demands Probe
Indore News: Farmers’ Union Alleges Corruption At Choithram Mandi, Demands Probe
Indore News: Elected President Of High Court Bar Association
Indore News: Elected President Of High Court Bar Association
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable