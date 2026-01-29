Indore News: Robbery Gone Wrong Leaves Woman Dead, Two Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with the blind murder of a woman at her place under the Banganga police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday. The case, in which one more accused is still on the run, was cracked after an investigation revealed that the murder was committed with the intention of theft.

According to DCP (Zone-3) Rajesh Vyas, the incident came to light on January 23 when the body of Gayatri Dhiman (40) was found inside her house in Ganga Dham Colony under mysterious circumstances. She worked as a housekeeping staff member in a private company. Her hands and legs were tied and a cloth was stuffed into her mouth. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that she died due to smothering following which a case was registered under relevant section against the unidentified accused.

Later, a team led by Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar was constituted for the arrest of the accused. During the investigation, CCTVs from the colony and nearby areas were examined and the information was gathered from the local residents. Based on the evidence collected, the accused were identified as Amit Maurya and Sumit Maurya, both residents of Ganga Dham Colony.

Amit Gadekar, a resident of Veena Nagar aera of the city was also found to be involved in the crime and he was on-the-run till the filing of the report. Police said that on the night of January 28, Amit and Sumit Maurya were intercepted while trying to flee in an auto-rickshaw on Super Corridor. They attempted to escape but met with an accident, sustaining injuries and were arrested.

During questioning, the arrested accused allegedly confessed that they had been keeping a watch on the woman’s daily routine for several days. They entered her house in the morning with the intention of committing theft, tied her hands and legs and stuffed cloth into her mouth, which led to her death due to suffocation. Cash and jewellery were also stolen from the house. Search is on for their accomplice and further investigation in the case is underway.