 Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit

Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit

Following the announcement, a resident of Bhopal, Vyas, was on a visit to the city. On this occasion Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, and various other prominent people of the city paid a courtesy visit to him and congratulated him. On Monday he was felicitated at the Government Ashtang Ayurveda College and Hospital, where Principal Dr. Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan felicitated him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s renowned archaeologist, Narayan Vyas, who has been selected for the Padmashri award this year, was felicitated by various organisations, leaders and public during this visit to the city.

On the eve of the Republic Day, on January 25 the Government of India has announced to confer Padmashri Award to senior archaeologist Vyas.

Read Also
Indore News: Congress Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan Congress Membership Drive Crawls As Block, Mandal...
article-image

The selection of Vyas for the prestigious award is a national recognition of his decades-long contribution to the preservation of Indian history, civilization and cultural heritage.

Following the announcement, a resident of Bhopal, Vyas, was on a visit of the city. On this occasion minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and various other prominent people of the city paid courtesy visit to him and congratulated him.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Capitals Reach 4th Consecutive WPL Final, To Face RCB After 7-Wicket Eliminator Win
Delhi Capitals Reach 4th Consecutive WPL Final, To Face RCB After 7-Wicket Eliminator Win
Rajasthan Sees Massive Stir Against Solar Projects Over Khejri Tree Destruction
Rajasthan Sees Massive Stir Against Solar Projects Over Khejri Tree Destruction
Mumbai News: BMC Files FIR Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection At Fort’s Hutatma Chowk, 2 Booked
Mumbai News: BMC Files FIR Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection At Fort’s Hutatma Chowk, 2 Booked
Navi Mumbai News: Public Outcry Over Labour Exploitation And Irregularities In Maintenance Of Belapur-Digha Public Toilets
Navi Mumbai News: Public Outcry Over Labour Exploitation And Irregularities In Maintenance Of Belapur-Digha Public Toilets

On Monday he was felicitated at the Government Ashtang Ayurveda College and Hospital, where principal Dr Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan felicitated him.

Vyas has dedicated most of his life to the study and preservation of ancient sites, inscriptions and historical artifacts in various remote regions of the country. His research has played a significant role in passing of India's rich cultural heritage to future generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 3 Arrested For Theft At Barwaha House, ₹90 Lakh Valuables Seized In Khargone
MP News: 3 Arrested For Theft At Barwaha House, ₹90 Lakh Valuables Seized In Khargone
Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit
Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit
MP News: Barwaha Locality Raises A Stink After Spotting Sewage In Water Taps In Indore
MP News: Barwaha Locality Raises A Stink After Spotting Sewage In Water Taps In Indore
MP News: Workshop To Sensitise, ASHA Workers About Child Marriage Prevention In Nalkheda
MP News: Workshop To Sensitise, ASHA Workers About Child Marriage Prevention In Nalkheda
Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self At Home, Police Probe Underway
Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self At Home, Police Probe Underway