Indore News: Renowned Archaeologist Felicitated During City Visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s renowned archaeologist, Narayan Vyas, who has been selected for the Padmashri award this year, was felicitated by various organisations, leaders and public during this visit to the city.

On the eve of the Republic Day, on January 25 the Government of India has announced to confer Padmashri Award to senior archaeologist Vyas.

The selection of Vyas for the prestigious award is a national recognition of his decades-long contribution to the preservation of Indian history, civilization and cultural heritage.

Following the announcement, a resident of Bhopal, Vyas, was on a visit of the city. On this occasion minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and various other prominent people of the city paid courtesy visit to him and congratulated him.

On Monday he was felicitated at the Government Ashtang Ayurveda College and Hospital, where principal Dr Ajit Pal Singh Chauhan felicitated him.

Vyas has dedicated most of his life to the study and preservation of ancient sites, inscriptions and historical artifacts in various remote regions of the country. His research has played a significant role in passing of India's rich cultural heritage to future generations.