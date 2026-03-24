Indore News: NRAI Hails State Govt’s Move To Distribute Commercial LPG Gas |

NRAI hails State govt’s move to distribute commercial LPG gas

Our staff reporter

Indore

National Restaurant Association of India on Monday lauded the State’s government move of allocating 9 percent of commercial LPG to restaurants amid the ongoing gas shortage.

The move comes in response to concerns raised by a delegation from NRAI’s Indore-Bhopal chapter, which met additional chief secretary (food and civil supplies) Rashmi Arun Shami in Bhopal on Sunday.

The delegation highlighted the heavy dependence of the restaurant and hospitality sector on LPG and urged the government to ensure immediate supply of commercial gas.

The NRAI delegation included Abhishek Bahety, Sapan Arora, Amit Bahety, Deepesh Motwani, Shrikant Singh, Sachin Agrawal, Garvit Agrawal, Sagar Gaire, Vishnu Sharma and Kush Manohar.

Acting swiftly on the request, the state government issued an order on Monday announcing the allocation of 9% commercial gas for the restaurant industry.

“The decision is expected to provide much-needed relief to restaurants and hotels across Madhya Pradesh, many of which have been struggling due to limited gas supply in recent weeks,” Abhishek Bahety said.