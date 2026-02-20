Indore News: Medical Lapse Costs City Doctor ₹5 Lakh In Compensation | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has passed a significant order in a case of medical negligence, holding a city-based doctor guilty of deficiency in service and directing him to pay compensation to the complainant.

The Commission ruled in favour of complainant Shantabai, wife of Mangilal, and held Dr Vijay Soni responsible for serious negligence during a surgical procedure. The case was heard by Commission president Vikas Rai, member Kundan Singh Chauhan, and Dr Nidhi Barange.

According to the complaint, Shantabai was admitted to Bombay Hospital on March 17, 2015, with complaints of gall bladder stones. She underwent surgery on March 18, 2015, performed by Dr Vijay Soni. However, following the operation, she continued to suffer from persistent abdominal pain. Subsequent sonography and X-ray examinations revealed that a metallic surgical instrument used during the procedure had been inadvertently left inside her body.

After examining medical records, investigation reports, and other evidence presented before it, the Commission concluded that the doctor had committed gross negligence during surgery.

As a result, the patient had to undergo further treatment and endured prolonged physical and mental suffering. The Commission held that the act amounted to serious deficiency in service under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The Commission has directed Dr Vijay Soni to pay a total compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to the complainant. Additionally, Rs 50,000 has been awarded for mental agony and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses. The compensation must be paid within 45 days from the date of the order, failing which interest will be applicable as per rules.