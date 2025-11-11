Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana | KhetiVyapar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being implemented effectively by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, with Indore district emerging as the biggest beneficiary under the scheme.

So far, 13,133 consumers in Indore district have received a total subsidy of Rs 103 crore, the highest among all districts. Across the company’s operational region, 26,245 consumers have benefited from subsidies amounting to over Rs 204 crore. Notably, more than 11,000 consumers within the Indore city area alone have installed rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said that continuous efforts are being made to promote and install rooftop solar net-metering systems. “All superintending and executive engineers are actively working in this direction, leading to 1,000 to 1,500 new consumer installations every month,” he added.

At present, the company has about 42,500 rooftop solar net-metering consumers, with nearly 21,800 installations located within the Indore city limits. The total rooftop solar capacity connected to the company’s network has now exceeded 310 megawatts, reflecting strong public participation and awareness about renewable energy initiatives.