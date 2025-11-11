 Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being implemented effectively by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, with Indore district emerging as the biggest beneficiary under the scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana | KhetiVyapar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being implemented effectively by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, with Indore district emerging as the biggest beneficiary under the scheme.

So far, 13,133 consumers in Indore district have received a total subsidy of Rs 103 crore, the highest among all districts. Across the company’s operational region, 26,245 consumers have benefited from subsidies amounting to over Rs 204 crore. Notably, more than 11,000 consumers within the Indore city area alone have installed rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

Read Also
Indore News: DAVV's Post-Graduate First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays
article-image

West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said that continuous efforts are being made to promote and install rooftop solar net-metering systems. “All superintending and executive engineers are actively working in this direction, leading to 1,000 to 1,500 new consumer installations every month,” he added.

At present, the company has about 42,500 rooftop solar net-metering consumers, with nearly 21,800 installations located within the Indore city limits. The total rooftop solar capacity connected to the company’s network has now exceeded 310 megawatts, reflecting strong public participation and awareness about renewable energy initiatives.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Education Drive: Govt Launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ To Replace Trophies With Books, Promote Reading Habits Among Students
Uttar Pradesh Education Drive: Govt Launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ To Replace Trophies With Books, Promote Reading Habits Among Students
West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast
West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast
Bombay HC Clarifies Live Streaming Of Proceedings Subject To Consent Of Presiding Judge Following CJI’s Concern Over Morphed Video
Bombay HC Clarifies Live Streaming Of Proceedings Subject To Consent Of Presiding Judge Following CJI’s Concern Over Morphed Video
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Arrests 11; 11.88 Kg Gold Worth ₹15 Crore And Silver Seized
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, Arrests 11; 11.88 Kg Gold Worth ₹15 Crore And Silver Seized

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Indore News: Indore Leads State In PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Indore News: Man Asleep On Cot Bitten By Snake, Dies

Indore News: Man Asleep On Cot Bitten By Snake, Dies

Bhopal News: Khushboo Ahirwar Death Case; Boyfriend Booked For Forcing Religious Conversion For...

Bhopal News: Khushboo Ahirwar Death Case; Boyfriend Booked For Forcing Religious Conversion For...

Indore News: 2,500 Kg Of Coconut Powder Seized, Sent For Testing

Indore News: 2,500 Kg Of Coconut Powder Seized, Sent For Testing

Indore News: SIR-2025; Distribution Of Voters’ Enumeration Forms Going On War Footing In Rau

Indore News: SIR-2025; Distribution Of Voters’ Enumeration Forms Going On War Footing In Rau