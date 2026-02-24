Indore News: IMC Commissioner Suspends Ward 62 Sanitation Official | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of sanitation arrangements across various parts of the city and found the cleanliness in certain areas unsatisfactory.

Accompanied by additional commissioner Akash Singh and other officials, the commissioner first inspected Navlakha Loha Mandi area. During the visit, he observed that sanitation standards in the locality were below expectations.

During inspection of Ward No. 62, a large accumulation of garbage was found near Gaadi Adda Bridge. Taking serious note of the lapse, the commissioner ordered the immediate suspension of Ward 62 Daroga Ravi Khode. He also expressed displeasure with the concerned CSI and directed officials to ensure regular and effective cleaning in the area.

Emphasising that market areas serve as key centres of economic activity in the city, the commissioner stated that cleanliness and proper management in such zones must be accorded top priority.

The inspection drive continued in Nandlalpura area, covering Veer Savarkar Fruit Market, Palika Plaza Market, DRP Line, Subhash Nagar, Shastri Controller Market, Malganj Square Market and nearby localities.

During the review, Singhal issued clear instructions to all zonal controlling officers to conduct continuous morning monitoring of sanitation arrangements in their respective areas.

He directed them to remain vigilant and ensure that cleanliness standards are maintained consistently, reinforcing the corporation s commitment to improving civic infrastructure and public hygiene across Indore.