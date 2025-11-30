Indore News: Holistic Approach Strengthen Defences Against Flu & Seasonal Infections |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For countless people struggling with recurring colds, flu, and seasonal infections, the cycle of medication, fatigue, and missed work has become an exhausting routine. But a parallel medical movement is quietly gaining momentum. Drawing guidance from Yoga, Ayurveda and Homoeopathy, experts are offering time-tested therapies that strengthen immunity, clear respiratory blockages and help the body recover naturally—without aggressive or repeated medication.

Dr Sumit Dongre, Yoga Expert, Rajeev Gandhi College, Bhopal |

Flu and seasonal infections can be effectively controlled through a structured yoga routine that boosts lung capacity, clears the respiratory passages and strengthens immunity. Yoga manages these conditions by improving oxygen flow, reducing inflammation and activating the body’s natural defence systems. A practical daily routine includes Surya Namaskar (5 rounds), Kapalabhati (60–100 strokes), Anulom-Vilom (5–7 minutes), Bhastrika (20–30 breaths), chest-opening asanas like Bhujangasana, Ustrasana, Setu Bandhasana and a short meditation for immune balance. These practices are safe, cost-free and suitable for most people. Patients should maintain regular breathing exercises, avoid exposure to cold and practice nasal hygiene. Individuals with weak immunity, frequent colds, pollution exposure, or high stress levels are most at risk. Medical attention should be sought if breathing becomes difficult, fever persists beyond three days, or fatigue becomes severe. Consistency in yoga practice plays the key role in recovery and long-term prevention.

Dr Jagdish Tank Deputy Medical Superintendent, Rajeev Gandhi Ayurved College, Bhopal |

Flu, allergic bronchitis and recurrent infections can be cured in Ayurveda by clearing Kapha-Vata blockage, restoring Agni and cleansing the respiratory channels. Treatments focus on phlegm removal through Nasya, steam, sweating therapies, herbal decoctions and purification procedures where needed. Immunity-enhancing herbs such as Pippali, Vasa, Mulethi, Haritaki, Tulsi, Ginger and Turmeric help reduce cough, fever, breathlessness and congestion naturally and cost-effectively. Preventive measures include warm water, light food, steam inhalation and avoiding cold, curd, heavy meals, dust and smoke. Masks and hygiene practices remain important. According to classical texts, people with weak digestion, low immunity and chronic Kapha imbalance are most at risk of severe symptoms. Seek medical attention when breathlessness increases, fever persists, or wheezing becomes constant. With proper Ayurvedic medicines like Trikatu, Sitopaladi, Vasa preparations, Nasya oils and physician-guided formulations, these conditions can be managed from the root and prevented from recurring.

Dr Sohel Ahmed Siddiqui, Homeopathy Medical Officer, Indira Gandhi Mahila Avum Balya Chikitsalaya, Bhopal |

Acute seasonal disease can be effectively managed in homeopathy through targeted anti-viral and symptom-specific remedies that reduce fever, cough, congestion, body aches and fatigue without significant side effects. Medicines such as Ars. Alb., Aconite, Gelsemium, Hepar sulph, Bryonia, Influenzinum and Eupatorium perf. are chosen according to the patient’s exact symptoms, making treatment individualised and safe. Homeopathy also supports immune strength, helping the body recover faster and preventing repeated infections. As preventive measure, patients should maintain good hydration, rest, avoid sudden temperature changes, and strengthen immunity through proper diet and hygiene. Those at higher risk include children, elderly individuals, people with asthma and those exposed to pollution or crowded environments. Medical attention becomes essential when breathing becomes fast, lips turn bluish, chest pain appears, or fever refuses to settle. Homeopathy offers a gentle but effective way to manage flu episodes and reduce seasonal vulnerability

Dr Karan Dave, Lifestyle disease reversal specialist, Indore |

The cure of seasonal cough, cold and fever is no longer as simple as it once was and this is what I see daily as an Ayurvedic physician.

Seasonal illnesses that earlier settled within 4–6 days now often stretch to 10–20 days, sometimes even 3–4 weeks. By the time patients reach me, they have already taken antibiotics, cough syrups or leftover medicines, which suppress and prolong symptoms. Most say: “It’s been 12 days and I’m still not well,” or “I finished antibiotics, but the fever is still fluctuating.”

On examination, these symptoms usually aren’t infections but signs of inflammation, dryness, poor digestion, weak immunity and inability to adapt to weather changes. Antibiotic misuse, hormonal imbalance, long-term medications, stress, pollution, mixed pathologies and weak Agni all contribute to delayed recovery. Ayurveda restores balance by strengthening digestion, repairing gut health, supporting immunity and stabilising Vata–Kapha through herbs, Nasya, steam and seasonal routines.

Illnesses last longer, not because infections are stronger, but because the body’s internal ecosystem has weakened. Ayurveda rebuilds this strength.

Dr Nisanth Nambison, Government Homeopathic medical College and hospital Bhopal |

The cure of the disease, seasonal flu is a common winter ailment marked by chills, fever, body aches and fatigue. Homeopathy, as emphasised by masters like Samuel Hahnemann and James Tyler Kent, provides a gentle, symptom-specific approach that strengthens the body’s natural defences. Rather than treating flu as a single condition, it individualises every case to match the precise symptom pattern. For flu with a sudden onset after exposure to cold winds, Aconitum napellus, highlighted by Hahnemann, acts rapidly in early febrile stages. When weakness, trembling, and heaviness dominate, Gelsemium sempervirens, described by Kent, becomes the preferred remedy. Dryness, sharp body pains and worsening from movement indicate Bryonia alba, praised by Boericke. Severe “bone-breaking” pains point toward Eupatorium perfoliatum, noted by E. B. Nash, while restlessness with burning pains aligns with Arsenicum album, detailed by Hering. Homeopathy’s individualised, holistic method supports safe, natural recovery from seasonal flu.

Dr Pragyan Tripathi, MD Ayurveda, Ujjain |

Seasonal illnesses like common cold, flu and weather-related infections can be managed well with simple Ayurvedic cures. For nasal congestion, Ayurveda advises Nasya—placing two drops of sesame oil or desi cow ghee in each nostril every morning and night. Pepper powder mixed with honey after meals helps clear respiratory blockage. For constipation, apply two drops of castor oil on the navel and massage gently before bedtime. Chest congestion eases with warm mustard oil mixed with a pinch of rock salt.

A quick decoction of ten crushed basil leaves and two cloves helps reduce fever. For acidity, chew dry-fried cumin seeds after meals or take fennel seeds before food as an appetiser. Crushed black sesame with mishri, taken on an empty stomach, helps in bleeding piles caused by late-night eating during the wedding season. Turmeric fried in ghee with mishri helps with urticaria and herpes. Flaxseed oil reduces dryness, and daily gooseberry prevents hair fall. A pinch of poppy seeds in tea or milk also calms the body.

The cure for acute coryza begins with homeopathic remedies that match the exact symptom picture. Homeopathy helps ease sudden cold and cough by strengthening the body’s natural defence without needing antibiotics, since acute coryza is usually viral.

Remedies provide relief from sneezing, irritation, watery discharge, blocked nose, post-cold cough and weakness. They are non-toxic, safe for infants, elderly and pregnant women, and free from chemical side-effects. Regular constitutional treatment also reduces the frequency of colds, especially in children.

For a running nose, commonly used medicines include Allium cepa, Arsenicum album, Euphrasia, Nux vomica and Sabadilla. For a blocked nose, Kali bichromicum, Sticta pulmonaria and Sambucus nigra are useful. When a cough appears along with coryza, Bryonia, Drosera, Spongia, Antimonium tart and Ipecac help. Proper remedy selection prevents complications like sinusitis, otitis media, bronchitis and prolonged cough. Homeopathy thus offers gentle, effective and individualised care for acute cold and cough.

The cure for common cold and viral flu begins with timely care and simple protective habits. These seasonal disorders flare up with weather changes and are often triggered by pollution, cold climates and viral infections. Since viral flu spreads easily, breaking the chain of transmission is essential. Avoid close contact, crowded places, and always maintain mask use and hand hygiene.

Symptoms include cold, cough, sneezing, headache, body ache, shortness of breath and mild to moderate fever. Most cases settle within a week, but if symptoms persist or worsen, medical consultation is important instead of self-medication.

Household measures play a major role in prevention and early control. Eat vitamin-C rich foods like oranges, amla and guava, and include ginger, garlic and turmeric in daily meals. Stay hydrated with warm water and herbal teas, use steam inhalation for congestion, and do salt-water gargles for sore throat. Adequate sleep strengthens immunity and helps the body fight the virus naturally.

Dr Hemant Khairnar, MD (Hom), PhD (Scholar),Vice-Principal Sendhwa Homoeopathic medical college, Sendhwa (MP) |

The cure for seasonal acute infections in children begins with gentle, well-selected homoeopathic remedies that match the child’s exact symptoms. Conditions like colds, coughs, flu and stomach upsets often appear during weather changes, when children’s immunity is still developing. Homoeopathy helps by easing discomfort, supporting natural healing and reducing the intensity of symptoms without causing side-effects. Remedies such as Aconitum napellus, Bryonia alba, Belladonna and Arsenicum album are chosen according to the child’s specific presentation rather than the illness name alone, making treatment more personalised and effective. This approach may also help lower the frequency of recurrent infections, which are common during seasonal transitions. Along with treatment, simple measures like proper hydration, light nutritious food, rest, and good hygiene strengthen the recovery process. Homoeopathy can safely complement routine care in children, but parents should always consult a qualified homoeopathic physician for accurate remedy selection and safe management, especially for younger children.

Dr Gaurav Kackar, Homoeopathic Physician, BHMS, PG (Homeopathy London), Indore /Ujjain |

Seasonal changes often bring a surge of acute illnesses such as the common cold, viral flu, throat infections and weather-related respiratory troubles. Sudden temperature fluctuations weaken the body’s natural defences, making people—especially children and the elderly—more vulnerable to infections. While these conditions are usually self-limiting, timely treatment can shorten their duration and ease discomfort. Homoeopathic medicine offers a gentle, holistic approach to managing seasonal ailments. Remedies like Aconitum napellus for sudden high fever after exposure to cold wind, Belladonna for throbbing headaches and flushed face, Bryonia alba for dry cough aggravated by movement and Gelsemium for body ache and fatigue during influenza-like illness are commonly used. These medicines are selected not just on the basis of disease names but according to the individual’s symptoms, sensations and overall constitution. One of the key advantages of homoeopathy is its safety profile, making it suitable for people of all ages. It helps boost the body’s natural immunity and aims to prevent recurrence when used correctly. However, professional guidance is essential for accurate remedy selection and dosage. Early intervention, proper rest, hydration and homoeopathic care can together ensure faster recovery and better preparedness for seasonal fluctuations.

Dr Achla Nanhorya , MD (Hom) Bhopal |

The cure for seasonal cough, cold and viral infections begins with gentle and effective Homoeopathic remedies that match the exact symptom pattern. As the weather changes, many people experience colds, coughs, flu and viral fevers that disturb day-to-day life. Homoeopathy offers safe relief without side effects and works by strengthening the body’s natural defence. Remedies like Aconitum napellus help in sudden onset of cold, cough and fever, while Arsenicum album is useful in viral infections with restlessness and a running nose. Bryonia alba benefits dry cough, fever and body pain and Antimonium tartaricum supports patients with chronic cough and breathing difficulty. Hepar sulph is helpful in throat infections and a sensitive cough. Homoeopathy focuses on the individual rather than the disease, so a qualified Homoeopath considers physical, emotional and mental symptoms before prescribing. Prevention also plays a key role—maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, reduce stress through yoga or meditation, and use Homoeopathic preventives to boost immunity.

In recent years, a new healthcare approach has shown promising results in improving respiratory health and preventing allergies, colds and asthma. Instead of merely suppressing symptoms, it focuses on modulating the microbiome — the beneficial bacteria in the gut and lungs. Scientific evidence suggests that influencing these microbial communities can reduce airway inflammation, improve immune tolerance and even prevent disease onset. The gut–lung axis plays a key role, as gut microbes affect lung immunity, while lung conditions can also influence gut microbial balance. Dysbiosis, or imbalance of these microbes, is linked to asthma and other respiratory diseases. Supporting the microbiome through probiotic or prebiotic supplementation, a nutrition-rich diet and healthy lifestyle practices can restore balance, strengthen immunity and reduce inflammation. Studies show that such strategies can lower the frequency of asthma and allergy symptoms, decrease dependence on inhalers, shorten illness duration, and improve long-term respiratory health, offering a biologically plausible and holistic alternative to conventional symptom-based treatments.

Dr Shri Tiwari, Child Psychologist, Satna. |

As body's immunity power decreases, internal defence system will be affected. People need to be vigilant, especially for children and the elderly. Prevention is possible by waking up on time every morning and going to bed on time, and avoiding packaged foods. Use limited amounts of allopathic antibiotics for flu and infections unless absolutely necessary. Use ginger, garlic, turmeric, and black pepper in balanced amounts in your daily diet. Children, elderly women, and pregnant women are more susceptible to infection, so maintain a clean environment around home. Protect from mosquitoes. It's important to prevent eye, throat, liver, and skin infections. These are the main causes of weakening. Diabetics should be especially vigilant. In winter, practice steam baths with plain water and turmeric milk. Give children basil juice mixed with honey daily. This will help boost their immunity.

Dr Rakesh Pandey (Ayurved), AYUSH Medical Association, Bhopal. |

If any one has the flu and an infection, treatment under the guidance of a qualified physician is essential, but beforehand, one should try to prevent them. Even today, in normal health, taking one or two tablets of Giloy Vati, Tulsi Vati and Neem Ghanvati daily (as advised by a Ayurvedic doctor) every morning and evening can help eliminate infections and prevent them, while also boosting your immunity. Using Panchakarma therapy can purify the entire body. Staying stress-free and maintaining a balanced diet with appropriate times for sleeping and waking up is always beneficial. Turmeric and sugar-free Brahmarasayan protect you from infections. Keep in mind that any immunity-boosting Ayurvedic medicines you take during this winter will provide energy and strength throughout the year.

Dr Abhilash Shukla, Ayurveda Doctor, Jabalpur |

During seasonal changes, the body becomes more vulnerable to viral infections like flu due to imbalances, or vikruti, in the doshas — vata, pitta and kapha. The transition period between seasons, called ‘ritusandhi’, requires extra caution as the body is more prone to respiratory infections, digestive issues, and general weakness. Ayurveda recommends herbal preparations like kada, made by boiling a combination of immune-boosting herbs. Regular consumption helps strengthen immunity, remove toxins, and protect against viral infections. Diet also plays a key role: warm, fresh-cooked, easily digestible meals, along with spices such as turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, support the body in adapting to changing weather. Cold foods and drinks should be avoided, as they increase kapha, creating favourable conditions for infections. Drinking warm water during low temperatures further aids digestion and immunity. Following these simple, seasonal practices helps maintain a strong immune system and keeps the body resilient during trans-seasonal periods.

Dr Sunil Jain, Lecturer, Pediatrics Department, Government Ayurved College, Jabalpur |

Flu is a common viral infection that occurs during seasonal changes, especially from the monsoon to chilly winter or during sudden rains. It primarily affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat and lungs, and can disturb the balance of the tridosha — vata, pitta and kapha. Ayurveda addresses flu by balancing the doshas, particularly kapha in winter, and strengthening immunity through herbal remedies, diet, and daily routines. Treatment is personalised, considering factors like age, weight and regional climate, as people live in diverse conditions across the country. Each individual has a unique dosha combination, so seasonal adjustments in food, attire and lifestyle are recommended to maintain balance. Ayurveda offers remedies to boost immunity throughout the year and counter the impact of seasonal changes. Improper diet and lifestyle can disrupt dosha balance and weaken immunity. Consistent precautions, including proper diet, routine, and herbal support, help prevent seasonal viral infections and keep the body healthy.