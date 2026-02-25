Indore News: ‘Haq’ Plays Spoiler As Dubai-Based Writer Wishes To Pen Bano Story | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A literary project between Dubai-based aspiring author Parveen Banu and the family of Shah Bano ended in a public dispute, close on the heels of Haq, a recent film featuring Emran Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead, inspired by the Shah Bano case, 1985. The film was streamed on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Banu alleged financial coercion and assault, while the family raised concerns over a recording she made.

“I approached them through LinkedIn via Tousif for a literary project,” Banu said, referring to Tousif Warsi, an advocate representing Shah Bano’s family in court matters. The project was intended to document the family’s history and its connection to the landmark Shah Bano case.

Meanwhile,…“The discussions were professional and focused on preserving their legacy,” she added, noting she travelled from Dubai to Mumbai on February 13 and reached Indore the following day.

Tensions arose during a meeting at an office in Old Palasia when financial terms were introduced. “They demanded Rs 25 lakh upfront, 30% of global sales—none of which had been agreed to earlier,” Banu alleged.

However, she added that they had come to an agreement of 50 per cent of writer’s royalty and that’s it.

Later visited the family’s house in Khajrana for a narration session, she said. “After we had recording about two hours of interviews, they asked me to sign the old agreement,” Banu said.

Further, she alleged, “When I declined, the atmosphere became hostile and I was scared, so I ran out of the house, and they followed me.”

Outside, Banu alleged, “They began shouting ‘Bacha-Chor!’ at me.” According to her, she ran and was soon surrounded by a crowd.

“I was pushed, slapped, and kicked, and stolen from,” Banu said. Though some residents later suggested the term may have been “data-chor” (data thief) rather than “bacha-chor” (child thief).

To stop the chaos, Khajrana police intervened, and Banu said, “I was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh at the station.” Her lawyer confirmed the amount was in connection with the recording she had made, which the family had not approved.

Sources close to the family said it reflected concerns over the unapproved recording and potential legal complications. Reportedly, Banu submitted a written statement at the station agreeing not to pursue further legal action.

The lawyer defending Shah Bano's family denied commenting on the claims made by Banu. The family also refused to make a comment on her statements.

Despite the dispute, Banu says she plans to continue writing. “I plan to write a novel now based on this issue and experience,” she said.

Khajrana police officials confirmed the conflict and noted that both the parties had come to a resolution in front of them at the police station.