 Indore News: Fake Cancer Healing Centre Sealed; ₹21 Lakh Fraud Complaint Exposes Unregistered Setup
A joint team of Health Department and District Administration on Wednesday raided a so-called ‘Cancer Healer Centre’ operating at Palasia and sealed it after finding that it had been functioning illegally and without registration for several years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
During the inspection, officials found that the centre had been running from different locations in Indore since 2014 and shifted to Palasia in 2016. However, it had no valid registration, no licence, and no medical documentation.

The action was initiated after a Gwalior resident complained that he spent nearly ?21 lakh on cancer treatment for his wife at the centre. Despite repeated assurances of recovery, she did not survive. He later submitted a formal complaint to collector Shivam Verma, which triggered the investigation.

Officials found that the centre was charging hefty amounts in the name of cancer treatment and supplying medicines as ‘herbal cures,’ even though the pharmacists employed there were trained only in allopathy. The centre also lacked proper medical facilities.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hassani said that a separate probe by the District AYUSH Officer is underway following another complaint lodged by a resident of Ujjain.

“The centre lured patients by claiming to complete cancer treatment packages within 10 to 15 days,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that the centre had no recognition under any approved medical system — allopathic, ayurvedic, unani, or homoeopathic — which are the only legally recognised medical systems in Madhya Pradesh.

A notice has been issued to the operators for failing to produce registration or authorisation documents, and further legal action is in progress.

