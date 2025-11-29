Indore News: E-Rickshaw Carrying 23 Students; Driver & School Director Booked For Negligence

Indore News: Girl Falls Off E-Rickshaw Carrying 23 Kids, Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police registered a case of negligence against the e-rickshaw driver and school director after the rickshaw was found carrying 23 students. The incident came to light when two students fell off the vehicle and drew the ire of the locals. When they looked into the e-rickshaw carefully, they were stunned to see so many kids crammed into such a small space.

According to the police, Rakesh Hardia, a resident of Murai Mohalla, lodged a complaint stating that he was standing outside his shop when he saw the driver of e-rickshaw (MP09DN6352) driving fast and recklessly with several children sitting in the rickshaw.

When the driver suddenly applied the brakes, two children fell on to the road from the rickshaw. Hardia ran and picked up the children and saw that there were 23 children sitting in the rickshaw, much more than its capacity.

When locals confronted the driver, he said that the principal of the school had ordered him to carry all the children in one trip, saying, "Take all the children at once. If you make two trips, I will not pay you."

The police registered a case against the driver Deepesh and Indore International school s director Krishna Pratap Singh under section 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way, endangering life) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.