Indore News: Consumer Body Raises Illegal Parking Collection At Railway Station | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat has submitted a memorandum to railway authorities alleging irregularities and illegal collection of parking fees at Indore railway station.

The memorandum was handed over to regional railway officer Hariram Meena and addressed to the divisional railway manager of Western Railway seeking immediate corrective action.

According to the organisation, passengers have complained that vehicles arriving to drop or pick up travellers at Platforms 1, 4 and 5 are being charged in violation of Railway Ministry rules. The rules permit a limited free pick-and-drop period, but the facility is reportedly not being followed at the station.

The organisation stated that drivers are not being issued parking receipts and information regarding the free time limit is not displayed at parking entry points. Due to the alleged illegal collection, several drivers stop vehicles outside the station premises to avoid charges, leading to traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

The memorandum demanded mandatory issuance of receipts for every two-wheeler and four-wheeler entering the parking area. It also called for clear mention of the free time limit on receipts and installation of notice boards informing passengers of their rights.

Present during the submission were P D G Mishra, Ajay Raghuvanshi, Vinod Thakur, Saurabh Tripathi, Abhisht Mishra, Arun Pandey, Mayur Singh Parihar and Snehil Verma. The memorandum was submitted by Manoj Panwar.