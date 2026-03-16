Indore News: Civic Chief Orders Strict Action On Encroachments, Poor Sanitation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Sunday conducted an early morning inspection of sanitation arrangements in Zones 10, 19 and 22, directing officials to take strict action against illegal encroachments and poor cleanliness.

During the inspection, Singhal reviewed sanitation work, the condition of green belts and other civic facilities. In Zone 19, he inspected green belts in the Pipliyahana area and near Khajrana Bridge, where illegal encroachments were found.

He directed officials to remove the encroachments immediately and warned that encroachment on green belts and public spaces would not be tolerated.

The commissioner also inspected green belts near Robot Square, Radisson Square and Star Square. After noticing sugarcane waste dumped in a green belt, he ordered its immediate removal and directed officials to issue fines against those responsible.

In Zone 22, Singhal inspected the area around the IDA Multi Complex, where garbage and unhygienic conditions were found. Expressing displeasure over the negligence despite earlier instructions, he ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Zone 22 CSI.

The commissioner also inspected a ground in Ward 38 of Zone 19, where encroachments and garbage were found nearby. He instructed officials to clear the encroachments and ensure proper cleaning of the area.

During the visit to the Khajrana area, officials informed the commissioner about a tree that had fallen on the road during the night and was disrupting traffic. He directed the concerned department to remove the tree immediately and restore smooth traffic movement.

Singhal also inspected the Khajrana drain and instructed the malaria control team to ensure its cleaning to prevent waterlogging and mosquito breeding.

Later, he reviewed cleanliness on the Khajrana-Bengali Square road in Zone 10 and a green belt in Ward 41 of Zone 19, directing officials to carry out immediate cleaning after garbage was found at both locations.