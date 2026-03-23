Indore News: City Unites For Water Conservation Initiatives | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore observed World Water Day through coordinated community initiatives highlighting water conservation and river rejuvenation.

At Krishnapura Chhatri Ghat, a programme organised by Abhyas Mandal, a think tank in Indore, brought citizens together to clean the ghats and symbolically offer clean water to the Kanh-Saraswati river.

Environmentalists Shankar Garg, OP Joshi and Sunil Vyas addressed participants, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining ecological balance.

Clay pots were distributed to provide water for birds during the summer season. Shyam Sundar Yadav administered a public pledge encouraging citizens to conserve water and support river restoration efforts.

Simultaneously, the Sindhi community organised a religious gathering at Jhulelal Temple in Gumasta Nagar. Devotees performed abhishek, prayers and Baharana rituals dedicated to Jhulelal, regarded as the deity of water. MP Shankar Lalwani urged citizens to remain vigilant about water conservation and sustainable usage.

Organisers Ravi Bhatia and Naresh Fundwani said the celebrations continued for 15 days and concluded with rituals and the Ho Jamalo fair. The events collectively reinforced awareness and civic participation.