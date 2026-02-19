 Indore News: Cats Spotted Roaming Around HIV Unit Of MY Hospital
Cats were found roaming inside the HIV unit and medicine room at MY Hospital in Indore, raising hygiene concerns. A cat gave birth to three kittens in the OPD, and two have been rescued. Cats were also seen in the ART centre where HIV medicines are stored. The issue comes six months after rat bites killed two newborns.

Thursday, February 19, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another lapse was reported from Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantro (MY) Hospital on Thursday, where cats were seen roaming around the  HIV patients’ unit and medicine distribution room.

According to information, a cat gave birth to 3 kittens inside the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD). 

Since then, cats have been frequently seen moving around the OPD and nearby areas. Hospital authorities rescued 2 of the kittens, while efforts are ongoing to catch the third.

Cats were also spotted inside the ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centre, where medicines are distributed free of cost every month to HIV-infected patients. 

Septron medicines meant for newborns are also stored in the same room. 

Complaints have been raised about cats roaming inside the medicine room and spreading dirt, raising concerns about hygiene and infection control.

Some staff members at the ART Integrated Counselling Centre were reportedly seen feeding and caring for the cats, further questioning safety measures.

article-image

Rats bites killed 2 newborn babies 6 months ago 

This issue has surfaced nearly 6 months after two newborn babies died in the hospital’s neonatal ward after being bitten by rats. Despite that incident, the problem of stray animals inside the hospital has not been fully resolved.

article-image

