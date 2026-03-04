Indore News: Bypass Recarpeting ₹100 Crore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Motorists using the city bypass can expect improved driving conditions in the coming days as the stretch of national highway, currently in a shabby condition, will be recarpeted.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has allocated ?100 crore for the work.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed Free Press about the development here on Tuesday after meeting Union Minister Gadkari recently. During the meeting, a discussion was held on improving and protecting the condition of the bypass. Lalwani briefed the minister that the eastern bypass was built about 23 years ago and the road surface has crumbled at many places.

Lalwani said the poor surface condition has made the stretch extremely dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders. Potholes and uneven patches are causing bikes to skid, posing a serious risk of accidents. The Indore bypass is a vital road in the city, with thousands of vehicles, both large and small, passing through it daily.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Union Minister reviewed the condition of the bypass and related national highways and directed officials to expedite extensive recarpeting of the stretch. He approved ?100 crore for the project.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari, Lalwani said the decision will provide major relief to citizens using the bypass, especially two-wheeler riders. He said that with the support of the Central Government, the city s traffic facilities are being continuously improved and the safety of citizens remains a top priority.