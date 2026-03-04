Indore News: Action Taken On Rangpanchami Ger Route To Ensure Safety, Order |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming traditional Rangpanchami ger procession, the Indore Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to strengthen safety and traffic arrangements along the ger route.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, officials have begun removing disorganised and unsafe cables hanging along the procession path.

As part of the campaign, sub-engineer Prince Bhardwaj and his team from Zone No. 2 acted on Tuesday to remove unnecessary and loosely hanging cables from the route.

The first phase of the operation was conducted between Vijay Chaat House Square and Sarafa police station, where several cables were found hanging low and scattered in a hazardous manner, posing potential obstacles during the ger procession.

Officials stated that such obstructions could create safety risks for participants and spectators during the festivities. In the second phase, similar action will be taken across other stretches of the ger route to ensure complete preparedness.

Singhal instructed the concerned departments to immediately identify and remove any form of disorder, obstructive material or unsafe structures along the route. He emphasised that the objective is to ensure the Rangpanchami celebrations are conducted in a safe, smooth and well-organised manner. The Municipal Commissioner also directed officials to conduct regular inspections and maintain continuous monitoring to prevent the reinstallation of disorganised cables in the future.

The civic body reiterated its commitment to public safety and appealed for cooperation from service providers and residents during the festive period.