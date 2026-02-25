Indore News: AB Road To Get 6-Km Elevated Corridor; Work On

Indore News: Big Traffic Move; AB Road To Get 6-Km Elevated Corridor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A survey was conducted to construct flyovers at eight intersections on AB Road in Indore and at eleven other intersections in the city. After the survey, it was decided to build an elevated corridor instead of a flyover on AB Road, and the work has also started.

Work on the elevated corridor from LIG to Naulakha on AB Road has begun. Construction work has been started in front of the Press Complex towards LIG. The work of constructing the elevated road, which is about six km long, will be done simultaneously from two places so that the work can be completed on time.

Work could not begin due to objections.

Meanwhile, work has not yet begun at eleven intersections despite the IDA submitting its report in October last year.

It is noteworthy that a few months ago, Collector Shivam Verma had given instructions in the meeting of the Road Safety Committee to start the process of constructing a flyover at the Agrasen intersection, but due to the objection of the traffic department, the work could not be started here.

Because there was no option to divert the heavy traffic of Loha Mandi and Cantonment Mandi.

Work stalled due to line shifting.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of a flyover at Bada Ganpati Square, but work has stalled due to pending line shifting. IDA has allocated funds to the Municipal Corporation to shift the line. Construction work can begin after the line is shifted.

Improvements proposed at four intersections

The survey proposed improvements at four intersections. The proposal for a flyover at the Journalist Colony intersection was rejected due to the Metro Rail alignment, but the intersection was to be developed at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore, which has not started yet.

Improvement work was also suggested at Cantonment Square, Agriculture College and Azad Nagar Square. Traffic could have been made smooth only by carrying out improvement work here, but the work is not starting.